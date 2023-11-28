Clemson D-lineman accepts Senior Bowl invite

Orhorhoro has logged eight tackles for loss and five sacks season, also totaling three QB hurries. He earned third-team All-ACC honors on Tuesday.

He entered 2023 credited with 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,114 career snaps over 41 games (18 starts).

Orhorhoro is listed as the No. 82 overall prospect by Pro Football Focus.

Orhorhoro also had a Senior Bowl invite last year but opted to come back to Clemson for one final season.

The Senior Bowl is set for 1 p.m. on February 3 in Mobile, Alabama.