Another Clemson D-line standout accepts Senior Bowl invite

Clemson D-line standout KJ Henry accepts Senior Bowl invite

KJ Henry put together an impressive last campaign for the Tigers and he will get another showcase in early February before the NFL combine.

Henry has accepted a Senior Bowl invite for the Feb. 4 college all-star game for draft-eligible prospects.

Henry notched third-team All-America honors this season for Pro Football Focus with a team-best 31 QB hurries and 14 QB hits, as well as five sacks and 30 total tackles. The former 5-star prospect has also forced a fumble and batted down a team-best five passes.

He entered 2022 having registered 88 career tackles (19.0 for loss), 10.0 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 1,112 snaps over 44 career games (10 starts).

Before Clemson: No. 6 player in the nation by ESPN, No. 14 by 247Sports, No. 26 by Rivals and No. 27 by PrepStars … No. 3 defensive end in the nation by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … No. 2 player in North Carolina by Rivals … second-team All-American by USA Today … played in Under Armour All-American Game … scored 1,156 points in 115 career basketball games … averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior … coached by Adrian Snow at West Forsyth High School … recruited by Todd Bates and Mike Reed … enrolled at Clemson in January 2018.

Personal: Born Jan. 27, 1999 … earned degree in sports communication in December 2020 in only three years… added a master’s degree in athletic leadership in December 2021 … completed a microinternship with Bunty in 2018 … three-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-21) … won 2021 P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year award … along with Will Shipley, donated five figures to create the 1 CLEM5ON endowment in November 2022 to benefit Clemson University’s Harvey and Lucinda Gantt Multicultural Center and Clemson Athletics’ “Hear Her Roar” campaign.

He joins Ruke Orhorhoro among Tiger defenders to accept Senior Bowl invites so far.