Clemson coordinator leads nation in assistant salary, as one of two to top $2 million

In data for public institutions and more to disclose coach salaries to USA TODAY, Garrett Riley leads the way for assistants with $2.05 million due this year. He is one of just two assistants in the database to top the $2 million mark, joined by Washington's Ryan Grubb ($2,000,004).

Clemson ranks ninth in assistant pay overall, per the database, which totals to $7.775 million.

The gap from Riley to the next Tiger assistant is No. 1 to a tie for No. 90 in the database with defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin ($850,000; $95,000 in bonuses possible).

Three more Tiger defensive coaches are in the $800K range with Nick Eason (T-112; $800,000; $95K possible bonus available for all assistants outside of Riley, who has $295,000 in bonuses he can achieve in a contract year), Mike Reed ($800K), and Mickey Conn ($800K).

The next group of Clemson assistants is defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall ($625K; T-172 in database), tight ends coach Kyle Richardson ($500K; T-252), offensive line coach Thomas Austin ($450K; T-304), running backs coach CJ Spiller ($450K) and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham ($450K).

Prominent programs not included in the database include Southern Cal, Notre Dame and TCU.

Clemson ranks 46th in scoring offense (30.3 PPG) and 49th in total offense (408.3 YPG), while rating fifth in total defense (271.8 YPG) and 41st in scoring defense (21.2 PPG). Per ESPN's SP+ metrics, Clemson is No. 37 on offense and No. 14 on defense, with a No. 74 ranking on special teams.