Clemson at Pitt gametime, TV network announced

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 12, November 16. Saturday, November 16 Clemson at Pitt – Noon ET on ESPN Syracuse at California – 3 p.m. ET on The CW Boston College at SMU – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Louisville at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC – as previously announced Wake Forest at North Carolina – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network