Clemson announces several starters out for Notre Dame game

On offense, running back Will Shipley (concussion protocol) and left guard Marcus Tate (reportedly knee) were on the list.

Safety Jalyn Phillips (undisclosed), who left the NC State game injured, is out after starting all eight games this season. Starting cornerback Sheridan Jones and defensive end Justin Mascoll were also announced out (undisclosed), as well as backup safety Sherrod Covil Jr.

Shipley is Clemson’s leading rusher with 112 carries for 515 yards and three scores. He is also fourth in receptions with 20 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Tate started all eight games this season and played 507 snaps. He has made 27 career starts.

Mascoll had started each game up until NC State last week, playing 213 snaps with 3 TFLs and 20 total tackles.

Jones missed the last home game as well, with concussion-like symptoms. He has started seven games, totaling 25 tackles with an interception.

Starting safety RJ Mickens was not listed on the depth chart this week after an appendectomy last week. Receiver Antonio Williams (toe) was previously announced as being out for multiple games as well.

Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.