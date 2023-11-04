CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jalyn Phillips and Sheridan Jones were announced as out.
Jalyn Phillips and Sheridan Jones were announced as out.

Clemson announces several starters out for Notre Dame game
by - 2023 Nov 4 10:37

Clemson announced several starters from this week’s depth chart as expected to be out for the game with Notre Dame.

On offense, running back Will Shipley (concussion protocol) and left guard Marcus Tate (reportedly knee) were on the list.

Safety Jalyn Phillips (undisclosed), who left the NC State game injured, is out after starting all eight games this season. Starting cornerback Sheridan Jones and defensive end Justin Mascoll were also announced out (undisclosed), as well as backup safety Sherrod Covil Jr.

Shipley is Clemson’s leading rusher with 112 carries for 515 yards and three scores. He is also fourth in receptions with 20 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Tate started all eight games this season and played 507 snaps. He has made 27 career starts.

Mascoll had started each game up until NC State last week, playing 213 snaps with 3 TFLs and 20 total tackles.

Jones missed the last home game as well, with concussion-like symptoms. He has started seven games, totaling 25 tackles with an interception.

Starting safety RJ Mickens was not listed on the depth chart this week after an appendectomy last week. Receiver Antonio Williams (toe) was previously announced as being out for multiple games as well.

Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Kirk Herbstreit gives his take on what's wrong with Clemson football
Kirk Herbstreit gives his take on what's wrong with Clemson football
Kirby Smart pokes fun at Dabo Swinney-Tyler radio call
Kirby Smart pokes fun at Dabo Swinney-Tyler radio call
Clemson announces several starters out for Notre Dame game
Clemson announces several starters out for Notre Dame game
WATCH: Phil Mafah puts Clemson up with impressive 41-yard touchdown run
WATCH: Phil Mafah puts Clemson up with impressive 41-yard touchdown run
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts