Clemson announces players expected out for Wake Forest game

Clemson announced three players in question for the Wake Forest game Saturday afternoon.

Starters at receiver in Antonio Williams and cornerback in Nate Wiggins are still on the gameday personnel update but are listed as game-time decisions.

Williams has 15 catches with 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Williams averaged 4.7 yards per punt return as well on three attempts so far. He suffered an ankle injury and played a season-low seven snaps versus FAU in week three.

Wiggins suffered a bone bruise to his knee on one of the final plays of regulation against Florida State. He has three pass breakups and also has notched an interception.

Reserve offensive lineman John Williams joined the unavailable list this week. His injury is not listed. He has played 26 snaps this season but not since the FAU game.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network and Clemson is a 20.5-point favorite.