Clemson alum named Miss South Carolina

Miss Clemson, Davis Wash was crowned Miss South Carolina and awarded a $60,000 scholarship and a brand new Volvo on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old Clemson alum from Edgefield, SC will now go on to compete for Miss American later this year.

Wash performed "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers for her vocal performance and won evening gown and fitness preliminary awards.

The runner-ups of the competition were:

First Runner-Up: Brooke Vu

Second Runner-Up: Ally Grooms

Third Runner-Up: Jules Lemonds

Fourth Runner-Up: Jordyn Lewis