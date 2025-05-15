Cade Klubnik tabbed as Heisman favorite, Dabo Swinney a coach to watch in ESPN preview

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

ESPN marked 100 days to Week 0 of the college football season with a primer on what to look out for this campaign. Rated as the top QB in the nation and even tabbed as a No. 1 NFL draft pick by some outlets, Cade Klubnik is unsurprisingly picked as the Heisman favorite. "Klubnik has grown tremendously since his first season as a starter in 2023," ESPN's Chris Low said. "The 6-2, 210-pound senior ranks in the top five in Clemson history in nearly every passing category and put up huge numbers a year ago when he was one of two FBS quarterbacks with more than 3,600 passing yards and 400 rushing yards. He accounted for 43 touchdowns (36 passing, seven rushing) and threw only six interceptions in 486 passing attempts. What's more exciting is he has all of his top wide receivers returning for the 2025 season." Clemson has not had a Heisman winner, but Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence finished runner-up in the last decade. Tom Allen and the Tiger defense are set to face two more on the Top 10 Heisman contenders list with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (4) and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers (7). "Nussmeier was fifth nationally and second in the SEC with 4,052 passing yards a year ago. He threw 29 touchdown passes but was also intercepted 12 times. Nussmeier's experience and toughness make him one of the unquestioned leaders in the LSU locker room. He engineered fourth-quarter comebacks in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina last season," Low said of Nussmeier. "There may not be a more valuable player in the country than the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Sellers, who's next to impossible to tackle when he breaks out of the pocket. Sellers looks and plays a lot like Cam Newton did when Newton was at Auburn for his 2010 Heisman Trophy season. Sellers, a redshirt sophomore, needs to become a more polished passer. He accounted for 25 touchdowns (18 passing, seven rushing) last season and was one of five Power 4 quarterbacks to pass for more than 2,500 yards and rush for more than 600 yards." Already heralded as a potential team MVP and a top newcomer this offseason, running back Gideon Davidson made the Top 10 freshmen to watch. "Davidson, ESPN's No. 3 running back in 2025, rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 80 touchdowns over his final two high school seasons. Coach Dabo Swinney said last month the 5-foot-11 rusher is 'physically' ready for first-team snaps but still needs to develop into a complete running back. If Davidson can refine his blocking skills and learn the offense, he stands as Clemson's most intriguing potential replacement for 1,115-yard rusher Phil Mafah," said Eli Lederman said. Going into a much-anticipated season, Swinney is one of the 10 coaches to watch for ESPN. "He's seven years removed from his last national title and has taken heat for largely stiff-arming the transfer portal and digging in on certain philosophies. After a surprise ACC title in 2024, Swinney has one of his best rosters, filled with homegrown players like quarterback Cade Klubnik, wide receiver Antonio Williams and defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, but he also integrated a few transfers. He aims for his third national championship doing it his way," Adam Rittenberg said.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!