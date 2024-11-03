Cade Klubnik reacts to loss against Louisville: "It's just not acceptable"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson starting quarterback Caded Klubnik met with the media after the 33-21 home loss to Louisville on Saturday night. Klubnik completed 33 of his 56 passing attempts for 228 yards and a touchdown and ran for 43 yards on 12 carries. He obviously wasn't happy with the team's performance. “We are pissed because we lost," Klubnik said. "I’m pissed because we’ve given so much, it’s just not acceptable. Our execution and effort and my play and everybody's play just wasn't like us. Just pissed.” The Clemson offense put themselves in tough situations throughout the game. "We didn't do great on first downs," Klubnik said. "Whenever You're getting yourself into second long and third long. It's a tough spot. Really similar to the first game we put of the year in terms of that issue. Got to do better on first downs and get drives going." Klubnik is ready to start preparing for their road test against Virginia Tech. "I just told the guys I'm going to show up tomorrow," Klubnik said. "I'll be in a facility from 12:00 to 7:00 tomorrow, getting my body right, watching the film, getting treatment, and getting my recovery run." Check out his full presser below:

Phil Mafah, R.J. Mickens, and Wade Woodaz were also available after the game for interviews:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now