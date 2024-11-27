Cade Klubnik named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist

This year’s candidates include ten quarterbacks, 3 running backs, 2 wide receivers and 1 tight end. Six different conferences are represented.

The 2024 Semifinalists are:

Jack Bech, WR, TCU, Sr. – Lafayette, La. (St. Thomas More High School) Big 12

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech, Sr. – Manor, TX (Manor HS) Big 12

Bryson Daily, QB, Army, Sr. – Abernathy, TX (Abernathy HS) American

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas, Jr. – Southlake, TX (Carroll HS) SEC

Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas, Sr. – Englewood, CO (Cherry Creek HS) SEC

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State, Jr. – Jacksonville, FL (Lone Star HS, TX) Mountain West

Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU, Soph. – Oak Cliff, TX (South Oak Cliff HS) ACC

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech, R-Jr. – Longview, TX (Longview HS) ACC

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson, Jr. – Austin, TX (Westlake HS) ACC

John Mateer, QB, Washington State, RS-Soph. – Little Elm, TX (Little Elm HS) Pac-12

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama, RS-Jr. – Katy, TX (Tompkins HS) SEC

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor, RS-Jr. – Lubbock, TX (Coronado HS) Big 12

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado, Sr. – Dallas, TX (Trinity Christian HS) Big 12

Brashard Smith, RB, SMU Sr-TR – Richmond Heights, FL (Miami Palmetto HS) ACC

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State, RS-Soph. – Allen, TX (Allen HS) Big 12

Cameron Ward, QB, Miami, Sr. – West Columbia, TX (Columbia HS) ACC

Finalists will be selected from this group and announced on December 17, 2024.

The winner will be announced at an award banquet in Tyler, Texas on January 22, 2025.

Fan Vote for the semifinalists round begins Wednesday, November 27th at 4:00 pm CST through Sunday, December 15th at noon CST. Visit www.earlcampbellaward.com and vote once daily for your favorite.

This is the twelfth year for the award.