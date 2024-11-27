|
Cade Klubnik named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist
The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been named as one of 16 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive player either in or from the state of Texas.
This year’s candidates include ten quarterbacks, 3 running backs, 2 wide receivers and 1 tight end. Six different conferences are represented. The 2024 Semifinalists are: Jack Bech, WR, TCU, Sr. – Lafayette, La. (St. Thomas More High School) Big 12 Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech, Sr. – Manor, TX (Manor HS) Big 12 Bryson Daily, QB, Army, Sr. – Abernathy, TX (Abernathy HS) American Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas, Jr. – Southlake, TX (Carroll HS) SEC Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas, Sr. – Englewood, CO (Cherry Creek HS) SEC Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State, Jr. – Jacksonville, FL (Lone Star HS, TX) Mountain West Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU, Soph. – Oak Cliff, TX (South Oak Cliff HS) ACC Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech, R-Jr. – Longview, TX (Longview HS) ACC Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson, Jr. – Austin, TX (Westlake HS) ACC John Mateer, QB, Washington State, RS-Soph. – Little Elm, TX (Little Elm HS) Pac-12 Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama, RS-Jr. – Katy, TX (Tompkins HS) SEC Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor, RS-Jr. – Lubbock, TX (Coronado HS) Big 12 Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado, Sr. – Dallas, TX (Trinity Christian HS) Big 12 Brashard Smith, RB, SMU Sr-TR – Richmond Heights, FL (Miami Palmetto HS) ACC Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State, RS-Soph. – Allen, TX (Allen HS) Big 12 Cameron Ward, QB, Miami, Sr. – West Columbia, TX (Columbia HS) ACC Finalists will be selected from this group and announced on December 17, 2024. The winner will be announced at an award banquet in Tyler, Texas on January 22, 2025. Fan Vote for the semifinalists round begins Wednesday, November 27th at 4:00 pm CST through Sunday, December 15th at noon CST. Visit www.earlcampbellaward.com and vote once daily for your favorite. This is the twelfth year for the award.
