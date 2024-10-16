Cade Klubnik enters Heisman Trophy rankings for national outlet

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik entered the Heisman Trophy rankings for one national outlet this week. Athlon Sports has Klubnik placed at No. 8 out of eight ranked this week: Week 7 stats: (49-14 W at Wake Forest): 31-for-41, 309 yards, 3 TD; 7 carries, 30 yards Season stats (5-1): 123-for-184 (66.8%), 1,528 yards (8.3 YPA), 17 TD, 2 INT; 35 carries, 198 yards (5.7 YPA), 4 TD The first game of Clemson’s season, a 34-3 loss to Georgia, had some questioning whether Klubnik was the answer at quarterback for the Tigers. He averaged less than five yards per attempt, threw an interception and looked completely overmatched by a Georgia defense that has shown cracks in the weeks since. Klubnik had been decent in 2023 but far from dominant. Clemson has quietly climbed back into the top 10 since that Georgia loss, and Klubnik is a major reason, with 17 touchdowns to just one interception since Week 1. If he leads Clemson back to the College Football Playoff, he may find himself in New York this December. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty leads the ranking, followed by Colorado's WR/CB Travis Hunter and Miami QB Cam Ward. The Athlon snapshot on their stats to this point: Jeanty: Week 7 stats (28-7 W at Hawai’i): 31 carries, 217 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 20 yards, 1 TD Season stats (5-1): 126 carries, 1,248 yards (9.9 YPA), 17 TD; 9 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD Hunter: Week 7 stats: (31-28 L vs. Kansas State): 3 receptions, 26 yards; 1 tackle Season stats (4-1): 49 receptions, 587 yards (12.0 YPR), 6 TD; 17 total tackles, 2 INT, 3 PD, 1 FF Ward: Week 7: Bye Season stats (6-0): 148-for-214 (69.2%), 2,219 yards (10.4 YPA), 20 TD, 5 INT; 28 carries, 161 yards, 3 TD Klubnik also has the eighth-best Heisman odds currently according to FanDuel (+1900). In midseason QB rankings, another Athlon ranking has Klubnik 11th overall and 247Sports has him 14th. "Cade Klubnik has haters taking a step back, with 17 touchdowns and only one pick since the week one loss to Georgia. Klubnik is making big-time throws in the pocket and outside of structure for Clemson. His next biggest test in the ACC will be vs Louisville in two weeks and then at Pittsburgh in mid-November," said 247Sports' Clint Brewster.

