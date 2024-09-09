Cade Klubnik earns ACC co-QB of the week honor

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has earned ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson's 66-20 victory against Appalachian State on Saturday. Though Klubnik's career résumé includes an ACC Championship Game Most Valuable Player award to his credit, today's recognition represents his first career ACC weekly honor. His selection is Clemson's first ACC weekly honor of the season, and Clemson has now garnered a total of 579 ACC weekly honors since 1968. Klubnik starred on Saturday in one of the most prolific and efficient quarterback performances in school and conference history. Despite only playing the first half, he completed 24-of-26 passes for a career-high 378 yards and career-high five passing touchdowns in addition to scoring two rushing touchdowns. He exited the contest with a pass efficiency rating of 277.9, breaking Tajh Boyd’s single-game school record with a minimum of 20 attempts (261.9 vs. Syracuse in 2013). Klubnik became the first Clemson quarterback to be responsible for seven combined passing and rushing touchdowns since Boyd’s ACC-record eight-touchdown performance against NC State in 2011. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he became the first FBS quarterback in the last 25 years with five or more passing touchdowns, multiple rushing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 90.0 percent or better in a game. He shared the mark with Syracuse's Kyle McCord: CO-QUARTERBACK – Kyle McCord, Syracuse, QB, Mt. Laurel, New Jersey McCord notched new career highs for the second week in a row in multiple statistical categories to lead Syracuse to a victory over No. 23 Georgia Tech. McCord completed 32-of-46 passing attempts for 381 yards and four touchdowns. His completions, attempts and yards were all career highs, and the four touchdown throws matched his career high, set in Week 1 versus Ohio. McCord currently leads the nation with eight touchdown passes through two weeks of the season and has 735 yards passing, which leads the ACC and is third in the FBS. McCord was named one of the eight Manning Award Stars of the Week.