Cade Klubnik continues move up QB rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik continued his move up QB rankings this week. 247Sports ranked him the No. 3 QB in a league with a number of standouts early in the season. "Klubnik has started to spread his wings under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley," 247Sports' Grant Hughes said. "The former five-star recruit had a brutal outing against Georgia in Week 1 but responded with 378 passing yards and seven total touchdowns against Appalachian State in Week 2. He was just as impressive coming out of a bye week against NC State in Week 4. He shredded the Wolfpack to the tune of 209 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He ranks second in the league in completion percentage." Miami's Cam Ward leads the way, both in the conference and nationally. "Ward has undoubtedly been the ACC's best quarterback through Week 4. The coveted transfer leads the conference in most major statistical categories, including passing yards and total touchdowns. He's hit a league-best 11 big-time throws and tossed just two interceptions. Ward has accounted for three touchdowns in each of his first four games and leads the nation with 14 passing scores. He enters Week 5 has the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy," Hughes said. The surprising Pitt Panthers and QB Eli Holstein are No 2. BC's Thomas Castellanos and Georgia Tech's Haynes King round out a Top 5 where Clemson is only set to face Holstein in the regular season (Nov. 16 at Pitt). Athlon's QB rankings have Klubnik debuting in the national Top 25 at No. 21, ahead of Castellanos and Holstein but behind No. 1 Ward, Syracuse No. 13 Kyle McCord, Louisville No. 18 Tyler Shough and No. 19 King. CBS' QB power rankings Top 10, which featured Klubnik after his App State performance, have Ward at No. 1 also and Holstein at No. 4, with Shough also in the Top 10 (9). Klubnik was named to the O'Brien Great 8 QBs for a second game in a row, where he surged to No. 3 overall and a spot back of Ward in ESPN's QBR. Klubnik is also up to fourth nationally in PFF's passing grade (90.9).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now