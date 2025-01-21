Cade Klubnik among frontrunners for 2025 Heisman Trophy

With 12/1 odds, Klubnik is in a strong position next season to compete for college football’s most prestigious award.

Could Klubnik become Clemson’s first-ever Heisman winner? Only time will tell.

"I think we've got the best team since I've been here coming back," Klubnik recently told ESPN's Field Yates. "That's really what I wanted...I want to go have a great fourth year. Have the best year I've had yet and really catapult that draft stock even higher. The biggest thing is I wanted to come back and play with these guys another year. It's just such a tight group and crazy how it's flown by."

Top favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award:

Arch Manning – 6/1

Garrett Nussmeier – 9/1

Cade Klubnik – 12/1

Jeremiah Smith – 12/1

DJ Lagway – 16/1

Drew Allar – 16/1

John Mateer – 16/1

LaNorris Sellers – 16/1

Nico Iamaleava – 16/1

Carson Beck – 18/1

Julian Sayin – 18/1

Dante Moore – 20/1