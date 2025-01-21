|
Cade Klubnik among frontrunners for 2025 Heisman Trophy
The 2025 Heisman Trophy odds are already live, and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is among the top contenders.
With 12/1 odds, Klubnik is in a strong position next season to compete for college football’s most prestigious award. Could Klubnik become Clemson’s first-ever Heisman winner? Only time will tell. "I think we've got the best team since I've been here coming back," Klubnik recently told ESPN's Field Yates. "That's really what I wanted...I want to go have a great fourth year. Have the best year I've had yet and really catapult that draft stock even higher. The biggest thing is I wanted to come back and play with these guys another year. It's just such a tight group and crazy how it's flown by." Top favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award: Arch Manning – 6/1 Garrett Nussmeier – 9/1 Cade Klubnik – 12/1 Jeremiah Smith – 12/1 DJ Lagway – 16/1 Drew Allar – 16/1 John Mateer – 16/1 LaNorris Sellers – 16/1 Nico Iamaleava – 16/1 Carson Beck – 18/1 Julian Sayin – 18/1 Dante Moore – 20/1
