Three Tigers honored on freshman All-America teams

Bryant Wesco, Sammy Brown, Ashton Hampton honored on freshman All-America teams

TigerNet Staff by

Three young Tiger standouts have been honored as freshman All-Americans. 247Sports named one Clemson honoree on offense and defense each, with wide receiver Bryant Wesco and linebacker Sammy Brown. "Clemson needed its young wide receivers to step up in 2024, and Bryant Wesco did so in a big way. He finished the season with 38 catches for 678 yards and five touchdowns on 17.8 yards per reception. He and fellow true freshman T.J. Moore — another candidate for this list — combined for 1,213 yards and nine touchdowns providing the foundation of a bright future at receiver in Death Valley," 247Sports' Chris Hummer said. "Sammy Brown had two established starters ahead of him on the depth chart but was playing so well by season's end that Clemson added a third linebacker spot to its starting lineup to get him on the field. Brown finished the year with 69 tackles (11 for loss) and five sacks, looking every bit the part of the five-star recruit he was in high school." On3's true freshman All-American selection was Brown alone. "Sammy Brown made an instant All-American impact on Clemson’s defense as a true freshman. We saw the former five-star-plus prospect make a bunch of plays behind the line of scrimmage this fall," On3's Thomas Goldkamp wrote. "Brown was one of the most athletic prospects in the 2024 cycle. We saw his outstanding play speed, physicality and high effort level show up on the field as a true freshman. Clemson’s defense was clearly better when Brown was on the field, particularly at the end of the season." College Football Network named Brown the national freshman linebacker of the year and also named cornerback Ashton Hampton to the freshman all-defensive first team. Nolan Hauser was also an honorable mention at that outlet. Hampton tallied two interceptions (one returned for a TD) and six pass breakups in his breakout campaign that moved him into a starting role. Hauser hit an ACC Championship-record 56-yard field goal to clinch Clemson's Playoff spot and connected on 17 field goals this season.

