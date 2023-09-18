Breaking: Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Syracuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 5 of the season on Sept. 29-30. Friday, Sept. 29 Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – as previously announced Saturday, Sept. 30 Clemson at Syracuse, Noon ET on ABC Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC Pitt at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network ACC Notes The Clemson and Syracuse matchup at noon on Sept. 30 on ABC will mark the fifth straight week this season that an ACC team has played in ABC’s Saturday noon game – Virginia (Sept. 2), NC State (Sept. 9), Florida State and Boston College (Sept. 16), Florida State and Clemson (Sept. 23). In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week. Overall, the ACC was part of three of the top seven most-watched games for Week 1. Through Week 2, the ACC had three home broadcasts with 4M+ viewers – no other conference had more than one. During the first five weeks of the season, the ACC will have three games on ABC's “Saturday Night Football”, as well as 19 appearances combined on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In total to date, 13 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts and the ACC Network will also feature 18 games. Of the 13 full national ABC telecasts, 10 different league programs will be featured. Next week - same time, new place.



New kickoff time announced:

🏈: Clemson at Syracuse

📆: Saturday, Sept. 30

📍: Syracuse, N.Y.

⏰: Noon ET

📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/TctuatesEL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2023

