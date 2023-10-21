Clemson starting DE out for Miami game

Clemson starting DE Xavier Thomas out for Miami game

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – TigerNet has learned that Clemson will be without starting defensive end Xavier Thomas for Saturday’s game against Miami. His absence is not injury-related, but we have heard that he is expected back next week. Thomas made an immediate impact as a reserve in 2018, earning near-unanimous Freshman All-American acclaim. A multi-time all-conference selection, Thomas entered 2023 credited with 116 career tackles (30.0 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,385 defensive snaps over 49 games (19 starts). This season, a slimmed-down Thomas has started all six games, with 13 total tackles (eight solo), with three tackles for loss and two sacks. Thomas also had a big fumble recovery and return that led to a Clemson touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Syracuse three weeks ago.

