CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Xavier Thomas will be out for a non-injury-related reason versus Miami.
Xavier Thomas will be out for a non-injury-related reason versus Miami.

Clemson starting DE Xavier Thomas out for Miami game
by - 2023 Oct 21 17:45

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – TigerNet has learned that Clemson will be without starting defensive end Xavier Thomas for Saturday’s game against Miami. His absence is not injury-related, but we have heard that he is expected back next week.

Thomas made an immediate impact as a reserve in 2018, earning near-unanimous Freshman All-American acclaim. A multi-time all-conference selection, Thomas entered 2023 credited with 116 career tackles (30.0 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,385 defensive snaps over 49 games (19 starts).

This season, a slimmed-down Thomas has started all six games, with 13 total tackles (eight solo), with three tackles for loss and two sacks. Thomas also had a big fumble recovery and return that led to a Clemson touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Syracuse three weeks ago.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson starting DE out for Miami game
Clemson starting DE out for Miami game
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Miami
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Miami
Clemson releases travel roster for Miami game
Clemson releases travel roster for Miami game
Sylla notches hat trick as No. 15 Tigers roll BC
Sylla notches hat trick as No. 15 Tigers roll BC
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week