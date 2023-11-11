Clemson announces players out for Georgia Tech game

Wide receiver Brannon Spector and cornerback Sheridan Jones made the school’s list.

Spector has four catches for 25 yards in nine games played this season.

Players that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ruled out earlier this week included Jones and safety Jalyn Phillips, who also missed the Notre Dame game, as well as wide receiver Antonio Williams and offensive guard Marcus Tate with more longterm injuries.

This week's list may be more notable for who's not on it.

Defensive end Justin Mascoll was back warming up pregame. He started each game up until NC State last week, playing 213 snaps with 3 TFLs and 20 total tackles.

Swinney was hopeful on a return from running back Will Shipley as well.

Shipley has 112 carries for 515 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also has 120 receiving yards.

Safety RJ Mickens made this week’s depth chart (recent appendectomy) and could return for the first time in three games. He started the first seven games of the season with 37 tackles and three pass breakups.

Clemson and Georgia Tech are set for a noon broadcast start on ABC.

Clemson is a 14.5-point favorite.