With answers needed and a rising South Carolina team on the horizon, 105.5 The Roar host Faxon Childress brings the heat.

Childress hosts “Fax on Sports” from 9-12 Monday through Friday, bringing his unique perspective to the college football world.

He brings his thoughts on the state of Clemson’s season and much more.

Childress gives his thoughts on the Palmetto Bowl, and why South Carolina isn’t as great as you may think.

What could Clemson do to address its weaknesses beyond 2024? How does he judge this Tiger team? All of this, and much more, on this explosive episode of the Orange Crush Podcast!

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!