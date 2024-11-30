BREAKING

Clemson will face SMU on Saturday in Charlotte for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Breaking: Clemson set to play for ACC Championship versus SMU
by - 2024 Nov 30 19:08

Not done yet.

Saturday's disappointment in Death Valley led into a Playoff hope still alive over the course of the day thanks to action in another Upstate region.

Syracuse upset No. 6 Miami, 42-38, at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening to send the Tigers (9-3, 7-1) to the ACC Championship Game next Saturday to face conference-unbeaten SMU (11-1, 8-0).

The winner is set to play in the College Football Playoff, although with the Tigers' 17-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday -- Clemson is not guaranteed to earn a bye and could have to travel for the first round of the CFP (have to be one of the top-four ranked conference champions for a bye). The next CFP rankings will come out on Tuesday.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. start on ABC.

The new league teammates have never played on the gridiron.

SMU was picked to finish seventh preseason, while the Tigers were pegged to finish runner-up to conference cellar-dweller Florida State.

It is a tenth ACC Championship Game appearance for the Tigers.

