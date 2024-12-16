Breaking: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver Tristan Smith

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Dabo Swinney has dipped into the transfer portal for his first major addition. Tristan Smith, a 6-5, 205-pound wide receiver transfer from Southeast Missouri visited Clemson on Monday and committed to the Tigers Monday afternoon. Smith’s last game with the Redhawks was memorable - he caught a career-high 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in SEMO's 35-27 home loss to Illinois State in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Smith thrived in the Redhawks’ offense. He caught 76 passes, second only to teammate Cam Pedro for the Big South-OVC lead. His 934 receiving yards and six touchdowns also were among the top 10 in conference pass catchers. He was contacted by Kentucky and was offered by FAU, Eastern Michigan, La Tech, New Mexico State, Nevada, UTEP and Arkansas State following his portal announcement. Prior to his arrival, Smith played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He played 10 games last year with 14 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown, and also seven games with two receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2022. Smith was a Class of 2022 prospect out of LaGrange (GA). He has either one or two years of eligibility remaining (not sure yet) and helps ease the sting of two portal losses for the Tigers. Troy Stellato and Noble Johnson each entered the portal once the window opened last week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚃𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚝𝚑 ❼ (@7r1stan___)

