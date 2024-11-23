Clemson announces players expected out for The Citadel game

On that list most prominently is linebacker Wade Woodaz.

The Clemson news release noted that there may be some additional "game-time decisions."

Peter Woods returned last week but the Tigers were missing starters on the depth chart at left tackle (Tristan Leigh), left guard (Marcus Tate) and linebacker (Wade Woodaz; who traveled but did not warm up).

R.J. Mickens was hurt during the game and was deemed "questionable" this week, along with Woodaz, for Saturday's game.

Troy Stellato (hand) was ruled out for the season earlier this week. Fellow receiver Tyler Brown is also out for Saturday and expected to miss next week as well to fulfill redshirt season obligations.

Freshman Sammy Brown stepped in for Woodaz last week and should start this week as well. Dee Crayton had to play for Brown when he had a first-half targeting ejection at Pitt.