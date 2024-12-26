Barrett Carter posts heartfelt thank you to Clemson

A Tiger standout is now headed to the pro ranks. Clemson senior linebacker Barrett Carter shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking the community for four wonderful years. “I’ve been incredibly blessed to wear orange and purple these past four years, and I’ll be forever grateful for everything Clemson has given me – the Clemson family will always have a special place in my heart. I want to thank Coach Swinney, the entire coaching staff, and my teammates for believing in me and pushing me to improve every day. You all made me into the player I am today and you’ve taught me so much about what it means to be a leader, to sacrifice, and to give everything you’ve got for something bigger than yourself,” Carter posted. Carter is excited about his next challenge of playing in the NFL. “I thank God for giving me the greatest opportunity to play college football. Now I’m ready for the next challenge. The NFL is where I’ve always dreamed of being, and I’m excited to take everything I’ve learned here at Clemson and apply it at the next level. I know this journey won’t be easy, but I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got. “Thank you Clemson. This is just the beginning.” In 2024, Carter had 82 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, and seven pass deflections. He had 254 tackles (31.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 2,481 career snaps over 52 games (40 starts) from 2021-2024.

