Athlon Sports' ranks Clemson QB duo in lower half of Power 5

TigerNet Staff by

As the countdown to kickoff is under a month now, list season is almost coming to a close, but Athlon Sports offered its assessment of all 131 FBS quarterback situations nationally this week.

Coming off of a rough 2021 campaign, a combo-ranking of DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik was ranked 59th overall in college football.

"Uiagalelei is arguably the biggest wild card at quarterback in college football this season," said Athlon. "However, while Uiagalelei struggled, not all of the problems from Clemson’s offense fall on his right arm. The Tigers need better play up front and have to get more production and big plays from the receiving corps. Uiagalelei is talented, so a bounce-back season is certainly within reach. And if his level of play is closer to the '20 version, Clemson should return to the CFB Playoff."

Taking a peek at Clemson's schedule, there are five in the top-14 with Sam Hartman at Wake Forest, who is currently out indefinitely with a medical issue, leading the way at No. 6, then NC State's Devin Leary is No. 7, Miami's Tyler Van Dyke No. 11, Louisville's Malik Cunningham No. 12 and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler No. 14.

The next-best opposing QB on the list is No. 30 and Florida State's Jordan Travis. Notre Dame's Tyler Buchner is at No. 66.

For the Labor Day opener, Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims is ranked 80th.

"It’s no secret coach Geoff Collins needs a big season after a 9-25 start to his tenure in Atlanta. For the program to push for a winning mark in ’22, Collins needs Sims to realize his potential and take a big step forward after showing flashes of promise in each of the last two years," said Athlon. "Helping Sims’ cause is new play-caller Chip Long (previously at Tulane and Notre Dame), but the Yellow Jackets return only one starter along the offensive line and the team’s top two running backs departed. Sims was limited to eight games due to injuries last year and threw for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 371 yards and four scores on the ground. Although his pass attempts were down (257 to 188), progression in completion percentage (54.9 to 60.1) was a positive sign for Sims’ development. The sophomore has talent and the upside to finish much higher on this list. However, Sims has to be more consistent as a passer and cut down on the interceptions after throwing 20 over the last two seasons."

Former Clemson QB Chase Brice at Appalachian State is ranked 52nd.