Wake Forest star QB out indefinitely

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tough news for Demon Deacon fans as we inch closer to the start of the college football season.

Wake Forest announced Wednesday morning that standout redshirt-junior quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely.

The team announced that he "sought medical attention for a non-football-related condition" on Tuesday.

"Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said through a news release. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process, and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates, and coaches."

"Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach," Dave Clawson said in the press release. "As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely-focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field.

"Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We'll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can, and in the meantime, Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery."

Currently, there is no timetable for Hartman's return.

Hartman has thrown for 9,266 yards and 72 touchdowns so far with the Deacs.

Wake Forest has three scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster: Michael Kern, Mitch Griffis, and Brett Griffis.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson reiterated that Sam Hartman will be back this season. He had a medical procedure last night.



Clawson said Mitch Griffis is QB1. — Les Johns (@Les_Johns) August 10, 2022