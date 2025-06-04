Cain was named to the 2025 All-UFL Team on Monday.

In regular-season action, Cain led the UFL in receiving yards per game (57.1) and yards per reception (17.7), ranking third in receiving yards (514) over nine games. He added 421 kick return yards to rank second in all-purpose yards (935).

Cain garnered a UFL Championship MVP honor in 2023.

Cain is joined on the Birmingham roster by fellow Clemson football alums in cornerback Mario Goodrich and wide receiver Amari Rodgers. They host former Tigers kicker BT Potter and the Michigan Panthers on Sunday at 3 p.m. (ABC) in a UFL conference finals game.

Former Clemson WR Cornell Powell and the DC Defenders head to St. Louis for the other playoff game Sunday (6 p.m./FOX).

Powell led the UFL regular season in receiving touchdowns (7) and ranked eighth in receiving yards (418), averaging 14.4 yards per catch.

Rodgers totaled eight catches for 175 yards and two scores.

Potter made 11-of-16 field goals with a long of 56 yards.

Goodrich forced three fumbles in six games.