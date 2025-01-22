ACC sets 2025 football schedule release date, TV channels

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (the.ACC.com) – The 2025 ACC football schedule will be revealed during a special two-hour “ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release” on Monday, January 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. The first hour of the ACC Huddle special will also be simulcast on ESPN2 and will provide a first look at ACC game dates for the 2025 season, breaking down key rivalries, top matchups, and more. ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release will feature ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt from ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut, headquarters. The show will also feature select ACC head coaches as they react to their team’s schedule for the first time. The ACC’s schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons is in its second year and the Conference will continue to operate without divisions. The league’s 17 schools will play a total of 68 conference games. Based on conference winning percentage, the top two teams will compete in the 2025 ACC Football Championship Game, which will take place the first Saturday in December (December 6) at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina. Prior to Monday’s ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special, on Thursday, January 23, ACC PM will exclusively reveal the Week 0 and Week 1 matchups while the ACC opener for all 17 schools will be revealed on Friday, January 24. ACC PM is hosted by Mark Packer and airs at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network. 2025 Clemson ACC opponents Home: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, SMU Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech Dates set 08/30 LSU 09/06 Troy 11/22 Furman 11/29 at South Carolina 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲



🔜 January 27 | 9 pm | ACC Network pic.twitter.com/IfuUIUbHBd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 22, 2025