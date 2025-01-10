ACC rival lands Georgia's Carson Beck in transfer portal

Carson Beck committed to transfer to Miami on Friday with a visit set with the program this weekend.

Beck suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC title game. ESPN reports that Beck, who they rated as the No. 2 transfer portal prospect this cycle, is "unlikely to be healthy enough for spring practice" in recovery from the injury.

Beck threw for 7,426 yards over his two seasons as Georgia's starter with 57 total touchdowns and 23 turnovers.

Beck was originally expected to be a top NFL draft prospect before a more lackluster and injury-filled 2024 campaign, who saw his yards per pass drop by nearly two yards season to season (9.5 to 7.8) and his interception count double (6 to 12).

He threw for 278 yards on 23/33 passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions versus Clemson in a 34-3 win on August 31.

Clemson does not face Miami in the 2025 regular season, but they could be an ACC Championship Game contender after the Hurricanes fell a win shy of the game with 2024 transfer QB Cam Ward this past season.