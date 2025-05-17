sports_football
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips feels good about the league's place in the college sports landscape.
ACC reports record revenue, ranks third among Power leagues
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

The ACC reported the third-highest revenue of the Power conferences this week, at $711.4 million total and $45 million distributed per school on average.

That trails $52.6 million distributed per team in the SEC and as much as $63.2 million per to the majority of the Big Ten members for fiscal year 2024.

One impetus for the settlement of lawsuits with Clemson and Florida State, the ACC spent $12.3 million on attorney fees, also going to the pool of conferences involved in the still outstanding House v. NCAA settlement. The ACC's legal expenses went up this period more than 70% per David Teel of The Virginian-Pilot.

"The conference’s fiscal 2024 revenue was nearly identical to its 2023 revenue of $706.7 million. Its outside legal expenses jumped from $7.2 million to $12.3 million amid membership disputes with Clemson and Florida State, as well as the House-NCAA litigation.

"Looking ahead, revenue for the ongoing 2025 fiscal year will increase due to the additions of California, Stanford and SMU, and this will be the first year in which the conference’s revenue-sharing arrangements will take into account incentive payments for team success in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball."

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said he believes the college sports landscape needs to settle down overall.

"I just think you've got to settle down," Phillips told reporters (ESPN). "I think college athletics needs to settle down, not just the ACC. I think we've positioned ourselves for that. The chaos and constant wondering of what's happening here or there, that distracts from the business at hand. I feel good about where we're at, and while I do take things one day at a time, I think there's a period of time where let's settle in and get things done."

Power schools reported revenue distribution

Big Ten: $63.2 million to the "12 longest-standing schools" (USA TODAY)

SEC: $52.6 million

ACC: $43.1 million to $46.4 million (outside of Notre Dame and its $20.7 million)

Big 12: $37.8 million to $42.1 million

