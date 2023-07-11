CLEMSON FOOTBALL

54 ACC players chosen in 2023 MLB Draft

by - 2023 Jul 11, Tue 18:28

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft concluded on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 and 14 Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes were selected to close out the three-day event. A total of 54 ACC players were picked in this year’s Draft.

After Pierce Bennett was selected by Philadelphia in Round 20, Wake Forest closed the Draft with a conference-best 10 draft picks, the second-most selections in the nation. Despite not hearing its name on Day 3, Miami closed the Draft with six draft picks, while NC State and Virginia Tech had five picks apiece.

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the most ACC players with six, while the Boston Red Sox selected five ACC players.

This marked the 32nd consecutive year that at least one ACC player has been selected in the opening round of the MLB Draft and the eighth straight year that the ACC has placed at least one draftee among the top 15 picks.

2023 MLB Draft Picks from the ACC

Day 3 Selections

Round/Overall

11/330 – Jack Payton, C, Louisville, San Francisco Giants

11/342 – Carson Montgomery, RHP, Florida State, San Diego Padres

12/356 – Carter Trice, INF/OF, NC State, Chicago Cubs

12/358 – Max Carlson, RHP, North Carolina, Boston Red Sox

12/366 – Brady Kirtner, RHP, Virginia Tech, New York Mets

12/367 – Logan Evans, RHP, Pitt, Seattle Mariners

15/438 – Dylan Simmons, RHP, Pitt, Cincinnati Reds

15/446 – Rio Britton, LHP, NC State, Arizona Diamondbacks

15/456 – Justin Lawson, RHP, NC State, New York Mets

15/457 – Carson Jones, OF, Virginia Tech, Seattle Mariners

15/462 – Tomas Frick, C, North Carolina, New York Yankees

17/520 – Luke Fox, LHP/OF, Duke, Los Angeles Dodgers

18/527 – Kalae Harrison, INF, NC State, Pittsburgh Pirates

20/613 – Pierce Bennett, OF/INF, Wake Forest, Philadelphia Phillies

Day 2 Selections

Round/Overall

3/80 – Jack Hurley, OF, Virginia Tech, Arizona Diamondbacks

3/84 – Seth Keener, RHP, Wake Forest, Chicago White Sox

3/90 – Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College, St. Louis Cardinals

3/92 – Teddy McGraw, RHP, Wake Forest, Seattle Mariners

3/93 – CJ Kayfus, OF, Miami, Cleveland Guardians

4/125 – Cooper Ingle, C/OF, Clemson, Cleveland Guardians

4/127 – Wyatt Crowell, LHP, Florida State, Los Angeles Dodgers

4C/132 – Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech, Boston Red Sox

5/144 – Alejandro Rosario, RHP, Miami, Texas Rangers

5/151 – Connelly Early, LHP, Virginia, Boston Red Sox

5/158 – Zach Levenson, OF, Miami, St. Louis Cardinals

5/161 – Christian Knapczyk, SS, Louisville, Cleveland Guardians

5/163 – Joe Vetrano, 1B, Boston College, Los Angeles Dodgers

6/168 – Ethan O’Donnell, OF, Virginia, Cincinnati Reds

6/170 – Bennett Lee, C, Wake Forest, Detroit Tigers

6/173 – Jake DeLeo, OF, Georgia Tech, Miami Marlins

6/174 – Camden Minacci, RHP, Wake Forest, Los Angeles Angels

6/188 – Tommy Hawke, OF, Wake Forest, Cleveland Guardians

6/191 – Jay Beshears, INF, Duke, San Diego Padres

7/198 – Dominic Pitelli, INF, Miami, Cincinnati Reds

7/212 – Tate Kuehner, LHP, Louisville, Milwaukee Brewers

7/218 – Alex Mooney, SS, Duke, Cleveland Guardians

8/226 – Jackson Finley, RHP/INF, Georgia Tech, Oakland Athletics

8/247 – Ryan Hawks, RHP, Louisville, Seattle Mariners

9/275 – Christian Worley, RHP, Virginia Tech, St. Louis Cardinals

10/289 – Justin Johnson, INF, Wake Forest, Kansas City Royals

10/298 – Ryan Ammons, LHP, Clemson, Boston Red Sox

10/303 – Adam Boucher, RHP, Duke, Tampa Bay Rays

Day 1 Selections

Round/Overall

1/7 — Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest, Cincinnati Reds

1/14 — Kyle Teel, C, Virginia, Boston Red Sox

1/18 – Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest, Milwaukee Brewers

2/40 – Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami, Washington Nationals

2/46 – Sean Sullivan, LHP, Wake Forest, Colorado Rockies

2/48 – LuJames Groover III, 3B, NC State, Arizona Diamondbacks

2/53 – Mac Horvath, OF, North Carolina, Baltimore Orioles

2/59 – Drue Hackenberg, RHP, Virginia Tech, Atlanta Braves

2/60 – Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia, Los Angeles Dodgers

CB-B/62 – Andrew Walters, RHP, Miami, Cleveland Guardians

CB-B/63 – Jackson Baumeister, RHP, Florida State, Baltimore Orioles

CB-B/64 – Caden Grice, LHP/INF, Clemson, Arizona Diamondbacks

