54 ACC players chosen in 2023 MLB Draft

Press Release by

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft concluded on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 and 14 Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes were selected to close out the three-day event. A total of 54 ACC players were picked in this year’s Draft. After Pierce Bennett was selected by Philadelphia in Round 20, Wake Forest closed the Draft with a conference-best 10 draft picks, the second-most selections in the nation. Despite not hearing its name on Day 3, Miami closed the Draft with six draft picks, while NC State and Virginia Tech had five picks apiece. The Cleveland Guardians drafted the most ACC players with six, while the Boston Red Sox selected five ACC players. This marked the 32nd consecutive year that at least one ACC player has been selected in the opening round of the MLB Draft and the eighth straight year that the ACC has placed at least one draftee among the top 15 picks. 2023 MLB Draft Picks from the ACC Day 3 Selections Round/Overall 11/330 – Jack Payton, C, Louisville, San Francisco Giants 11/342 – Carson Montgomery, RHP, Florida State, San Diego Padres 12/356 – Carter Trice, INF/OF, NC State, Chicago Cubs 12/358 – Max Carlson, RHP, North Carolina, Boston Red Sox 12/366 – Brady Kirtner, RHP, Virginia Tech, New York Mets 12/367 – Logan Evans, RHP, Pitt, Seattle Mariners 15/438 – Dylan Simmons, RHP, Pitt, Cincinnati Reds 15/446 – Rio Britton, LHP, NC State, Arizona Diamondbacks 15/456 – Justin Lawson, RHP, NC State, New York Mets 15/457 – Carson Jones, OF, Virginia Tech, Seattle Mariners 15/462 – Tomas Frick, C, North Carolina, New York Yankees 17/520 – Luke Fox, LHP/OF, Duke, Los Angeles Dodgers 18/527 – Kalae Harrison, INF, NC State, Pittsburgh Pirates 20/613 – Pierce Bennett, OF/INF, Wake Forest, Philadelphia Phillies Day 2 Selections Round/Overall 3/80 – Jack Hurley, OF, Virginia Tech, Arizona Diamondbacks 3/84 – Seth Keener, RHP, Wake Forest, Chicago White Sox 3/90 – Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College, St. Louis Cardinals 3/92 – Teddy McGraw, RHP, Wake Forest, Seattle Mariners 3/93 – CJ Kayfus, OF, Miami, Cleveland Guardians 4/125 – Cooper Ingle, C/OF, Clemson, Cleveland Guardians 4/127 – Wyatt Crowell, LHP, Florida State, Los Angeles Dodgers 4C/132 – Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech, Boston Red Sox 5/144 – Alejandro Rosario, RHP, Miami, Texas Rangers 5/151 – Connelly Early, LHP, Virginia, Boston Red Sox 5/158 – Zach Levenson, OF, Miami, St. Louis Cardinals 5/161 – Christian Knapczyk, SS, Louisville, Cleveland Guardians 5/163 – Joe Vetrano, 1B, Boston College, Los Angeles Dodgers 6/168 – Ethan O’Donnell, OF, Virginia, Cincinnati Reds 6/170 – Bennett Lee, C, Wake Forest, Detroit Tigers 6/173 – Jake DeLeo, OF, Georgia Tech, Miami Marlins 6/174 – Camden Minacci, RHP, Wake Forest, Los Angeles Angels 6/188 – Tommy Hawke, OF, Wake Forest, Cleveland Guardians 6/191 – Jay Beshears, INF, Duke, San Diego Padres 7/198 – Dominic Pitelli, INF, Miami, Cincinnati Reds 7/212 – Tate Kuehner, LHP, Louisville, Milwaukee Brewers 7/218 – Alex Mooney, SS, Duke, Cleveland Guardians 8/226 – Jackson Finley, RHP/INF, Georgia Tech, Oakland Athletics 8/247 – Ryan Hawks, RHP, Louisville, Seattle Mariners 9/275 – Christian Worley, RHP, Virginia Tech, St. Louis Cardinals 10/289 – Justin Johnson, INF, Wake Forest, Kansas City Royals 10/298 – Ryan Ammons, LHP, Clemson, Boston Red Sox 10/303 – Adam Boucher, RHP, Duke, Tampa Bay Rays Day 1 Selections Round/Overall 1/7 — Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest, Cincinnati Reds 1/14 — Kyle Teel, C, Virginia, Boston Red Sox 1/18 – Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest, Milwaukee Brewers 2/40 – Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami, Washington Nationals 2/46 – Sean Sullivan, LHP, Wake Forest, Colorado Rockies 2/48 – LuJames Groover III, 3B, NC State, Arizona Diamondbacks 2/53 – Mac Horvath, OF, North Carolina, Baltimore Orioles 2/59 – Drue Hackenberg, RHP, Virginia Tech, Atlanta Braves 2/60 – Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia, Los Angeles Dodgers CB-B/62 – Andrew Walters, RHP, Miami, Cleveland Guardians CB-B/63 – Jackson Baumeister, RHP, Florida State, Baltimore Orioles CB-B/64 – Caden Grice, LHP/INF, Clemson, Arizona Diamondbacks

