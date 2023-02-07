247Sports makes bold prediction on Cade Klubnik

TigerNet Staff by

The long college football offseason is the time to call your shot and 247Sports did a series of bold predictions this week.

There’s one Clemson fans certainly would love to come true, with true sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik becoming the ACC’s top player.

“Travis and Florida State have assumed the role of the ACC's preseason media darlings, rightfully so given the talent returning for the Seminoles following a 10-win season,” 247Sports’ Brad Crawford said. “With that attention comes tremendous pressure to perform and Florida State will play two top-10 opponents out of the gate with LSU in Week 1 and a trip to Clemson in Week 4. That's where Klubnik's star as a sophomore will potentially shine the brightest in the ACC's most important game of the 2023 season.

“Garrett Riley is going to develop Klubnik into a certifiable weapon at the position and if he can stay healthy, Clemson's offense should take the next step under his watch.”

Another one that will affect Clemson’s season is the call that Notre Dame drops out of the preseason Top 10 by midseason. The Tigers host the Fighting Irish for the first time since 2015 to start November (Nov. 4).

“Losing Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator was an unexpected coaching casualty to say the least for Marcus Freeman this month heading into his second spring as Notre Dame's head coach. Now, the Fighting Irish thought they solved quarterback questions in the portal with the addition of Sam Hartman and are now tasked with finding the perfect fit from a scheme and play-calling perspective,” said Crawford.

247Sports also projected out a Vegas win over/under for Clemson and the ACC, settling on 10.5 for the Tigers.

“En route to an 11-3 record last season, the Tigers found their starting quarterback of the future in former five-star Cade Klubnik, who, along with star running back Will Shipley, gives offensive coordinator Garrett Riley plenty to work with during his first season at Clemson. The Tigers welcome a recruiting class ranked No. 15 in the nation that features one five-star and 11 four-stars on the defensive side of the ball,” Grant Hughes wrote.