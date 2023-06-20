247Sports downgrades bowl projection for Clemson

The early projections are still rolling in and 247Sports updated its Clemson prognostication for a third time this offseason. After predictions to the New Year's Six Peach and Orange Bowls, the call is now for Clemson in Jacksonville's Gator Bowl versus Ole Miss. "Florida State seems to be the preseason frontrunner in the ACC, which is more than enough bulletin board material for Dabo Swinney," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "However, the Seminoles may have the talent edge on the offensive side of the football, which may be enough to win a pivotal early-season game in Death Valley. Swinney matched up against Lane Kiffin during bowl season would be an appetizing matchup to say the least." Crawford sees FSU's LSU opener in Orlando as a potential springboard to the Playoff, however he sees the Seminoles staying in their home state for the Orange. "Do you believe in Florida State magic in 2023? This elite roster is too deep to ignore in Tallahassee and most of all, the Seminoles have a veteran leader at quarterback better than nearly all of his peers nationally. The opener against LSU could spring board this team to a potential playoff berth if the Seminoles can run the table in conference play, including a road win at Clemson. Penn State's two biggest games are Michigan and Ohio State. A split against that pair could get the Nittany Lions closer to the playoff," said Crawford. The projected College Football Playoff is Georgia versus Michigan and Ohio State versus Texas, with Georgia and Ohio State advancing to the title game. Clemson has not been in the CFP since 2020 with a 10-1 pandemic-affected season, which was a sixth-consecutive berth in the four-team postseason format founded in 2014. The Tigers made the national title game in four of those CFP appearances and won it all twice (2016 and 2018 seasons). The Tigers were last in the Gator Bowl in Dabo Swinney's interim head coaching season, a 26-21 loss to Nebraska in the 2008 campaign.

