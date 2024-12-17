CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The winner of Clemson/Texas is set to play Arizona State in the CFP Quarterfinal in Atlanta
247 Analyst breaks down Clemson/Texas
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 17 09:42

It’s game week in Clemson once again.

This time, with a postseason twist.

The Tigers and Longhorns clash for the first time ever, with a bid to the CFP Quarterfinal on the line.

To bring some depth to this podcast’s preview, David Hood and Grayson Mann welcomed Horns247 writer Eric Henry to the show.

Henry gives his thoughts on Texas’ season so far, what the Longhorns are saying about the Tigers, and much more.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Orange Crush Podcast: Previewing Clemson/Texas with Horns247's Eric Henry
