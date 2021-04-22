Former Clemson star gets first NBA coaching win

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Greg Buckner made his head-coaching debut on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had to miss the game because of personal reasons, and 'Buck' filled in and helped lead the team to an impressive 121-105 win.

"I got the game ball," Buckner said to the media in the postgame interview. "I got an ice bath and everything else. I got a new set of clothes. I felt like I went to the lake and jumped in in the winter. They dumped me with nothing but ice-cold water that I think they use for their foot baths. So my clothes are ruined.

"To get an opportunity to coach these guys and to get an opportunity to get a win, it was a blast to be honest with you."

It was Buckner's first career head coaching victory in the NBA.

First win as an acting head coach for Coach Buck ... you know we had to celebrate! ?? pic.twitter.com/ogCPtgLODB — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 22, 2021

How did the @cavs celebrate for Greg Buckner winning his first game as a NBA head coach?



Got him with the cold water! ?????? pic.twitter.com/wKuOtSa4jN — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 22, 2021