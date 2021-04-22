Former Clemson star gets first NBA coaching win
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 22, 2021, 9:19 AM
Buckner got his first NBA win as a head coach (David Richard - USA Today Sports)
Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Greg Buckner made his head-coaching debut on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had to miss the game because of personal reasons, and 'Buck' filled in and helped lead the team to an impressive 121-105 win.

"I got the game ball," Buckner said to the media in the postgame interview. "I got an ice bath and everything else. I got a new set of clothes. I felt like I went to the lake and jumped in in the winter. They dumped me with nothing but ice-cold water that I think they use for their foot baths. So my clothes are ruined.

"To get an opportunity to coach these guys and to get an opportunity to get a win, it was a blast to be honest with you."

It was Buckner's first career head coaching victory in the NBA.

Dabo Swinney on NFL opportunities: "Never say never to anything, but I love what I do"
Former Clemson star gets first NBA coaching win
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Swinney says 'it hurts' to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
