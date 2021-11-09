Clemson announces plans to retire jerseys from several former basketball stars

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson basketball has a rich history of incredible moments, jaw-dropping plays and legendary players. The basketball programs, IPTAY and the Block C Club have come together to recognize some of the most iconic members of the Clemson Basketball Family by hanging their jerseys from the rafters.

The inaugural group will be celebrated throughout the 2021-22 campaign. Men’s Basketball alumnus Jordan Roper, now a member of the IPTAY staff, spearheaded the initiative.

The inaugural group of retired jerseys includes:

Men’s Basketball: Horace Grant, Trevor Booker, Dale Davis, Elden Campbell, Terrell McIntyre, Tree Rollins, Sharone Wright, Larry Nance, Banks McFadden, Greg Buckner and Jaron Blossomgame.

Women’s Basketball: Barbara Kennedy-Dixon, Shandy Bryan, Mary Ann Cubelic, Janet Knight, Karen Ann Jenkins, Itoro Umoh, Amy Geren and Chrissy Floyd.

The inaugural group of honorees include members of the Clemson Ring of Honor, and were also considered based on the criteria below:

Career statistical considerations

Major Conference or National Award Winner

Multiple All-Conference Honors

First Round Draft Pick

Professional career

Clemson Hall of Fame

The 11 from the men’s program have combined for five NBA championships and a Slam Dunk Champion (Horace Grant – Four titles, Elden Campbell – One title, Larry Nance – Slam Dunk Champion). Ten of the members have scored 1,000 points and seven are in the Top 10, including Campbell and McIntyre – the only two members to eclipse 1,800 career points. McIntyre is currently on the men’s basketball staff as the director of player development.

The women’s group includes Ring of Honor member and longtime administrator Barbara Kennedy-Dixon, who remains the ACC’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. The list also boasts six of Clemson’s top-eight all-time scorers, six All-Americans, 19 total All-ACC honors and two ACC Champions.

