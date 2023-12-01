Tigers have to get past Alabama win, switch gears to ACC play

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Sitting at 6-0, the best start in head coach Brad Brownell’s 14 years with Clemson, as well as being the only undefeated record in the ACC, things are looking quite promising for Clemson men's basketball. Most recently, they knocked off No. 23 Alabama in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Now, the Tigers will be on the road again to face off against their first conference opponent of the year, Pittsburgh. “It’s a road game against a good team,” Brownell said. “These games are different because they are so far ahead, you have to flip your gears a little bit and flip the switch and change gears in terms of, ‘Guys. This is a conference game. If you want to finish in the top of the league, they’re all really important.’ And so, that’s why we talked yesterday, we got to get past the Alabama win.” The victory against Alabama was the best of the season, and playing against such a formidable opponent, especially in that environment, can bring out the good and bad in players. For senior guard Chase Hunter, Brownell saw a little bit of both as he struggled in the first half and shined in the second. Overall, he played 28 minutes, scored 15 points, and had three successful three-pointers, tied for his highest of the season. “What I’m really proud of Chase for is he didn’t really play well in the first half. He had a couple shots that were good. He was trying to be a little too aggressive too quickly in the open court,” Brownell said. “He was so excited to play, and it was a great environment, I think he wanted to make some plays. But he was just a little out of sorts. It just got a little sped up, and he was probably trying to do too much.” Another player making strides so far this season is sophomore RJ Godfrey. Last season, Godfrey played in 33 games but only averaged 3.2 points per game. This season, he has played in all six games thus far and is averaging 8.7 points per game. Brownell attributes his improvement to the work he has put in with the coaching staff and how he worked during the offseason. “His skill level’s a little better,” Brownell said. “Some of it is all the work he does with (assistant coach) Coach (Dick) Bender before, and after practice and all the work he did all spring and summer, just getting his left hand better, finishing better with his right, making a few more perimeter spots, which he can do now, working on his driving.” Having depth is incredibly important in any sport, but especially basketball, as you cannot afford to lose your top players and not have people who can step in for them. Injuries have been a persistent problem for the Tigers, but especially graduate guard Alex Hemenway, who could be out for a month. “I think it’s a ligament that’s kind of a rare injury that the trainer says he really hadn’t seen, and he could be out a month. So, it’s unfortunate, obviously,” Brownell said. “I hate it for him because he’s had a bunch of those lower leg issues right now, and it’s like he can’t quite get past it. He was starting to do some good things, obviously he played very well in the Davidson game, made some big shots for us. But, he’s battling.” Their game against Pittsburgh will take place on Sunday, December 3 (2 p.m./ACC Network) before returning home on Wednesday, December 6, to face off against the Gamecocks (8 p.m./ACC Network). Last season against Pittsburgh, Clemson won a close one, 75-74, while playing South Carolina last season, they fell 60-58.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now