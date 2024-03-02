CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
Brownell's Tigers lost on the road at Notre Dame.

Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Mar 2 21:55

Poor three-point shooting led to a road loss for the Tigers.

Clemson shot just 5-for-28 from beyond the arc as Notre Dame held on for a 69-62 victory at Purcell Pavilion. Clemson had won six of its last seven before the loss.

Clemson falls to 20-9 overall and 10-8 in the ACC. Notre Dame improves to 12-17 overall and 6-12 in the ACC. Clemson had a chance to further secure a chance at a top-four spot in the league standings after Wake Forest’s loss to Virginia Tech.

PJ Hall led the Tigers with 21 points but was 2-of-10 from 3-point range, while Joe Girard scored 11 (all in the second half) but was just 2-8 from beyond the arc. Chauncey Wiggins had 12 for the Tigers, while Ian Schieffelin added 10 points and 14 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

The Tigers played without Jack Clark and received just four points off the bench (Dillon Hunter and Josh Beadle with two each). Clemson is now 3-9 all-time against Notre Dame, including 1-5 on the road.

The first part of the first half was a back-and-forth affair, with the Tigers twice opening six-point leads only to see the Irish fight back. Clemson looked like it might be starting to pull away when Hall made a driving layup, was fouled, and hit the free throw to put the Tigers ahead 24-17 with a little over seven minutes remaining.

The Irish then scored seven consecutive points to tie the score at 24-24 with 5:55 to play in the half. Matt Zona hit a 3-pointer a minute later to put the Irish ahead 30-26 to complete a 13-2 run. The Tigers fought back, and late layups by Schieffelin and Hall gave Clemson a 34-31 advantage at intermission.

The lead changed hands eight times in the first 13 minutes of the second half, and when Tae Davis threw down a thunderous dunk and then hit two free throws following a steal, Notre Dame held a four-point lead at 54-50 at the 6:58 mark. The Tigers were off the mark on the offensive end, and Davis hit two more free throws to give Notre Dame its biggest lead at 56-50 with a little over six minutes remaining in regulation.

Hall hit a free throw to end the slide and make it 56-51, but Markus Burton nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and the Irish held a 59-51 lead with 4:30 to play.

Chase Hunter hit a turnaround in the lane to pull the Tigers to within four at 61-57 with 1:59 to play, but the Irish received a 3-pointer from Braeden Shrewsberry and two free throws from Davis to push the lead to 66-57.

With 39 seconds remaining, Girard was fouled on a 3-pointer, and he hit all three free throws to pull the Tigers back to within six at 66-60, and Notre Dame called a timeout with 36 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers could not mount much of a charge as the Irish pulled away for the win.

The Tigers have two regular season games remaining. Clemson plays host to Syracuse Tuesday at 7 pm (ESPN2) for the final home game and then travels to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest for the regular season finale next Saturday.


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Tigers run-rule Wolfpack in finale to split doubleheader
Tigers run-rule Wolfpack in finale to split doubleheader
No. 18 Tigers fall in ACC play for first time this season
No. 18 Tigers fall in ACC play for first time this season
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson Spring Practice II
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson Spring Practice II
Wolfpack ride 6-run inning to take series opener over No. 8 Tigers
Wolfpack ride 6-run inning to take series opener over No. 8 Tigers
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 Tigerthing59®
spacer should read, Tigers go stupid from 3 pt range
 tigerpaw®
spacer Uh oh. Brad has hands on hips. Not good.***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: Uh oh. Brad has hands on hips. Not good.***
 rivercat
spacer Re: Uh oh. Brad has hands on hips. Not good.***
 Soda85
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 tigerdan75
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 rob32ram
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 tigerpaw®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 swampdonkey®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 endorfiend
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 Clemson_Tigers
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 alfredtiger
spacer Worst ACC performance this season.
 strodetiger®
spacer The clue was Girard getting shut out 1st half.
 strodetiger®
spacer Re: The clue was Girard getting shut out 1st half.
 BerlinSPY73®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 cutiger8590
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 grandsonoftherock
spacer Jeckyl and Hyde Team AGAIN
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 85tiger2012®
spacer Irish we had a new coach.***
 Obed®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers go cold from 3-point range, lose to Irish
 BerlinSPY73®
Read all 22 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts