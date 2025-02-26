Ian Schieffelin says he feels 100% and adds that this season has been a battle dealing with injuries.
Certainly, he looks much more like himself out there as of late.
Given Clemson clinched the double bye tonight, more rest is welcomed for him.
|
Live from Littlejohn: Clemson VS. Notre Dame
7 hours ago- -
Clemson (22-5, 14-2 ACC) faces Notre Dame (12-15, 6-10 ACC) in Littlejohn tipping off at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.
The Tigers can make it five wins in a row tonight and secure a double bye in the ACC Tournament.
The Tigers can make it five wins in a row tonight and secure a double bye in the ACC Tournament.
GraysonMann®
21:25
BrandonRink®
21:00
Final: The Tigers keep rolling to 15-2 in ACC play, topping Notre Dame 83-68. Clemson heads to Virginia next on Saturday for a noon tip (ESPN2).
BrandonRink®
20:51
4:08 2nd: Clemson 77, ND 62. Clemson has scored 75+ points in 17 games this year now.
BrandonRink®
20:46
Schieffelin up to 24 points for a career-high.
BrandonRink®
20:38
7:58 2nd: Clemson 64, Notre Dame 53. Lakhin up to 13 points now. Schieffelin sits a bucket from topping his career-high (23). He has 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists currently.
BrandonRink®
20:27
11:58 2nd: Clemson up 54-43.
BrandonRink®
20:20
14:45 2nd: Clemson is on an 8-0 run to a 51-37 lead. The Tigers are shooting 50% this half.
BrandonRink®
20:13
15:20 2nd: Schieffelin continues to dominate, up to 22 points now. 49-37 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
19:50
Half: Tough bucket at the hoop for Zackery at the buzzer to put Clemson up 41-31. The Tigers finished on a 7-0 run. Schieffelin leads the way with 16 points.
BrandonRink®
19:47
39.8 1st: ND timeout after the Lakhin bucket to get to nine points. Schieffelin has 16 points on 6/7 shooting. 39-31 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
19:38
3:27 1st: Seven consecutive points for Schieffelin and Clemson leads 28-25. Chase Hunter picked up his second foul before the break.
BrandonRink®
19:37
Ian Schieffelin ends a drought of 12 missed shots in a row with a layup and cans a 3-pointer after that. ND answers and the Tigers lead 26-25.
BrandonRink®
19:33
6:21 1st: Notre Dame takes the 22-21 lead after a ninth-straight Clemson miss. No buckets in the last 5:53 for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
19:28
7:38 1st: No points in nearly five minutes for the Tigers but get possession out of the break. 21-18 Clemson.
Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
BrandonRink®
19:17
11:30 1st: Clemson 21-14. Clemson is 8-of-12 from the field shooting.
BrandonRink®
19:09
13:39 1st: Ian Schieffelin with the and-one into the break to give Clemson a 17-10 edge. The Tigers have hit three 3s and Viktor Lakhin has seven points.
BrandonRink®
18:57
Clemson heads into tip-off as a 14.5-point favorite.
DougKingsmoreCrusade
18:54
Reeves not dressed out, so I take it he’s still unavailable due to injury
nctigs
18:46
Also Notre Dame lost starting guard Braden Shrewberry, the coaches son, for the season the other day with a abdomen strain.
GraysonMann®
18:41
Christian Reeves is out tonight with an ankle injury.
GraysonMann®
18:40
Clemson's starting five remains the same, with Dillon Hunter continuing to get the nod over Chauncey Wiggins.
tiger_swimmer®
18:37
It's a nice spot to be, with all the fan support now. It's great.
74TIGER
18:31
looks like they have really packed in there for this
tigerpaw®
18:24
Our new Legend continues to move forward. Really good to see our programs moving up.
tiger_swimmer®
18:22
GraysonMann®
18:12
With the win tonight, Clemson can reach 15 wins in conference play, the most in program history.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Basketball