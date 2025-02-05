Georgia Tech plays spoiler to Clemson's win streak in 3OT

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Grit After Dark had its share of bumps and bruises, but the most significant scar was Clemson's blown winning streak. It took several overtime periods to reach that point, but the Tigers eventually lost to Georgia Tech in triple overtime, 89-86. Clemson now falls to 10-2 in the ACC, suffering its first NCAA NET metric Quad 3 loss of the season. The Tigers carried a six-game winning streak into the game. In what was a significant case of déjà vu, the Tigers and Yellow Jackets battled late into the night in Littlejohn, nearly one year apart and seeing a similar result. The last time Georgia Tech arrived in this hostile territory, it was Naithan George providing a late-evening nightmare in that edition of Grit After Dark. George was able to do more of the same nearly a year later. Averaging 11 points per game entering the evening, he was able to do damage in the first half with 16 points. He did more of the same in the second half and overtime, finishing with 28 points on the night. George had several timely shots on the evening, both coming in the first overtime period to extend a drawn-out battle on the court. Between George and Chase Hunter, it was a battle of high-level guard play. Hunter was second in scoring in the second half with 10, giving the Tigers a needed push that eventually led to overtime. On a night full of bruises, Ian Schieffelin battled his way to 23 points and even suffered an ankle injury in overtime that briefly sidelined him. He led the team in scoring in the second half, providing consistency in droughts that often plagued the offense in the second half. He also added a block in overtime that snuffed a Yellow Jacket possession. Chauncey Wiggins has continued to emerge as a reliable option for the Clemson offense. Wiggins’ 15 points marks his third straight game in double figures, and tonight’s loss marks the first time the Tigers have lost when he logs double figures. Del Jones missed Tuesday evening’s action with an ankle injury, thinning the depth for Clemson off the bench. Myles Foster saw his first minutes since Virginia Tech, adding five minutes to spread the tread on the Tigers’ tires. Christian Reeves supplied 10 minutes of his own and had a stretch where he collected three offensive rebounds, leading to a three for the Tigers. Those efforts led to a career-high seven rebounds for the Duke transfer. Viktor Lakhin was limited with foul trouble and fouled out after just 16 minutes played before the end of regulation. Clemson entered the action as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, ranked 11th in the nation in that category. The success back home was a mixed result. The Tigers drained seven of their 17 makes, setting up for an explosive outing from beyond the arc. Despite that, some of the Tigers’ possessions dragged out, forcing undesirable looks that hit their numbers. The Tigers move to 1-3 in overtime this season. Clemson will look to get back in the win column against Duke, tipping off at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

