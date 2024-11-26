Clemson outlasts Penn State, claims Sunshine Slam Championship

The shot clock operator went missing to start the second half, but Clemson’s success in the Sunshine Slam won’t be hard to find. Jaeden Zackery drained two free throws to ice the game for the Tigers and secured the team’s first piece of hardware, taking home the Sunshine Slam championship over Penn State, 75-67. Once again, a second-half surge was enough for Brad Brownell’s unit to finish it against a quality opponent, building the resume for March early. Four Tigers recorded double digits, but in Daytona, the offensive machine was led by Ian Schieffelin. Schieffelin recorded his fourth double-double of the season, dropping 18 points and 13 rebounds, leading the team in both categories. His damage was felt inside, battling against the Nittany Lions' size within the paint. Clemson recorded 30 points in the paint, finding a balanced attack close to the basket and from deep. Schieffelin led the team, and Chase Hunter wasn’t too far behind. He finished with 17 but led the team in the second half with ten crucial points. Hunter also found two key shots from deep to fall through, giving the Tigers enough of a cushion in the final 20 minutes. In that second half, Clemson shot 50 percent from deep, draining five of its ten shots from beyond the arc. On the other end, the Tiger defense limited Penn State to only four three pointers, shooting just 22 percent (4-18) from deep. Brownell's defense also forced the Nittany Lions from coughing up the ball 17 times, with Clemson took easy advantage of, scoring 16 points off of those turnovers. Another recipient of that success was Chauncey Wiggins, who posted this third double-digit outing of the year, dropping 15 points. Alongside the rising freshman in Del Jones, both gave the Tigers much-needed contributions from beyond Clemson’s stars. The Tigers also found a way to move the ball with efficient success. Clemson recorded 17 assists on 25 makes, spreading the rock around and matching the chaos of Penn State’s full-court attack. Schieffelin led the way with eight dimes, nearly posting a triple-double along the way. Clemson will return home to face Florida A&M on Friday, November 29th at 7:00 P.M. on the ACC Network Extra. What a win for @ClemsonMBB! https://t.co/TPxJe0Eepk — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) November 26, 2024 Get on up there VIK!



