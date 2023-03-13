CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
Brad Brownell says the NCAA committee valued metrics over common sense.

Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
by - Senior Writer - Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 6:00 AM

CLEMSON – The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee decided not to include Clemson in the field of 68, dinging the Tigers for losses to Quadrant 4 teams and overlooking crucial wins on the road in the conference. To head coach Brad Brownell, that just doesn’t make sense.

According to the committee, Mississippi State, Pitt, Arizona State and Nevada were the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field, while Clemson was regarded as the fourth team among the last four out with Oklahoma State, Rutgers and North Carolina.

After going 14-6 in the conference season, this is the first time an ACC team with a .700 conference winning percentage or better has not received an at-large bid since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The 14 conference wins set a school record for a single season.

At 23-10 overall, Brownell’s Tigers will host Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champion Morehead State as a 1-seed in the National Invitational Tournament on Wednesday (7 p.m./ESPN+).

Clemson defeated Pitt on the road and swept three games against NC State by an aggregate 65 points. Both made the field.

“To watch some of those teams get in and not us, I know that part of it was hard for me and it was really hard for our players,” Brownell said. “It is hard to justify that to your players. They don’t know all the metrics and all of those kinds of things. I don’t think it makes sense.”

Brownell, who Tigers athletic director Graham Neff said Monday would continue to coach the team, said Clemson made the mistake of not winning the games it needed to win and leaving it up to a committee.

“This has been a very challenging time, but again, we had chances to take care of our business and we didn’t,” Brownell said. “We left it up to the committee. Unfortunately, the metrics are more important than common sense or head-to-head and watching games.

“Unfortunately, we lost a couple of games that we probably should not have. We put it in the committee’s hands, and when you do that then sometimes you are not always going to get the call you want. It is like being at the end of the game and you are putting the ball in the referee’s hand at the end of a game.”

Clemson lost games against Louisville, South Carolina, and Loyola-Chicago that hurt its overall NET ranking. However, Brownell said the metrics are too subjective.

“I still, admittedly, feel like they made a mistake,” Brownell said. “It is hard to listen to some of things that are said. Basically, it was all metrics. That is what it looks like. The problem with that is that there are so many metrics that they just pick and choose. I said this a month ago that they just pick and choose whatever they want. Certainly disappointed and a little bit angry with what’s taken place here with the selection committee.”

Brownell said he hurts for his seniors who deserved the chance to play in the Big Dance, and he also hurts for the fans.

“I hurt for our fans, too, because the NCAA Tournament is a big deal,” he said. “And to be this close, we’d all love to be playing. I know our fans would love to be following us. I hurt for them as well.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson player interviews after Monday's practice
WATCH: Clemson player interviews after Monday's practice
Tigers to host WNIT game
Tigers to host WNIT game
WATCH: Brad Brownell on Tigers being left out of NCAA Tournament
WATCH: Brad Brownell on Tigers being left out of NCAA Tournament
Tigers host Cougars for midweek game
Tigers host Cougars for midweek game
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 18) Author
spacer TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 TigerNet News®
spacer Own it and move on.***
 Francis Marion®
spacer He did own it. Did you read the article?***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: He did own it. Did you read the article?***
 T3Tiger®
spacer The solution is simple...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Own it: You assess a situation and take responsibility for…
 Francis Marion®
spacer No wonder he couldn't figure out Virginia's offense and
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 viztiz®
spacer Not winning
 Btwiceborn®
spacer ^^^THIS^^^
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 Cdixon11
spacer Should never have been a question in the first place
 Tomcatgre
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 Valley Boy
spacer I saw CBB in the parking lot
 Injun Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 tgemas
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 alfredtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell says he hurts for the fans, thinks getting left out of NCAAs doesn't make sense
 SouthernTiger09
Read all 18 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest