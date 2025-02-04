Where Clemson stands in updated NET rating, NCAA Tournament projections

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

A massive week for Clemson hoops has arrived. On Tuesday night, the Tigers face Georgia Tech, with a victory giving Brad Brownell's team sole possession of the best ACC start in program history. Then comes Duke, which will play a prominent role in the race for first place in the ACC. As Clemson gears up for a significant two-game stretch, where does this group stand in the NCAA's NET rating and NCAA Tournament projections? Here’s a look at Clemson’s NCAA NET ranking, March matchups, and more. Clemson NET resume NET Ranking: 30 PREV: 30 Quad 1: (2-2) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (19) L 71-84 Away Boise State (49) L 64-74 Away Louisville (29) W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (45) Quad 2: (6-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (72) W 85-71 Home Stanford (73) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (68) L 87-82 Home Memphis (41) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (92) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (54) W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (130) W 68-58 Away NC State (115) Quad 3: (5-0) W 86-72 Home Syracuse (134) W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (160) W 80-68 Home California (131) W 77-57 Home Florida State (88) W 65-55 Away Miami (227) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (275) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (321) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (219) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (331) W 79-51 Radford (183) Things continue to swing for Clemson in the quad-two and three metrics. Penn State has once again shifted down to a quad-two matchup, with that team being the most likely to switch again. Kentucky likely won't shift from anything but a quad-one victory, but keep an eye on that decreasing total. At this point, only a total collapse from Clemson would keep it out of the tournament, but a dropping marquee win might shift the seeding. National Bracketology: ESPN (2/4): West Region: (8) Clemson vs. (9) West Virginia in Raleigh CBS Sports (2/4): Midwest Region: (7) Clemson vs. (10) San Diego State in Wichita The Tigers host Georgia Tech to make it seven wins in a row at home on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now