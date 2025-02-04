CLEMSON BASKETBALL

A massive week for Clemson hoops has arrived. (Photo: Jaylynn Nash / USATODAY)

Where Clemson stands in updated NET rating, NCAA Tournament projections
by - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 4 11:20

A massive week for Clemson hoops has arrived.

On Tuesday night, the Tigers face Georgia Tech, with a victory giving Brad Brownell's team sole possession of the best ACC start in program history.

Then comes Duke, which will play a prominent role in the race for first place in the ACC. As Clemson gears up for a significant two-game stretch, where does this group stand in the NCAA's NET rating and NCAA Tournament projections?

Here’s a look at Clemson’s NCAA NET ranking, March matchups, and more.

Clemson NET resume

NET Ranking: 30 PREV: 30

Quad 1: (2-2)

W 70-66 Home Kentucky (19)

L 71-84 Away Boise State (49)

L 64-74 Away Louisville (29)

W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (45)

Quad 2: (6-2)

W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (72)

W 85-71 Home Stanford (73)

W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (68)

L 87-82 Home Memphis (41)

L 88-91 Away South Carolina (92)

W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (54)

W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (130)

W 68-58 Away NC State (115)

Quad 3: (5-0)

W 86-72 Home Syracuse (134)

W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (160)

W 80-68 Home California (131)

W 77-57 Home Florida State (88)

W 65-55 Away Miami (227)

Quad 4 (5-0)

W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (275)

W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (321)

W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (219)

W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (331)

W 79-51 Radford (183)

Things continue to swing for Clemson in the quad-two and three metrics. Penn State has once again shifted down to a quad-two matchup, with that team being the most likely to switch again.

Kentucky likely won't shift from anything but a quad-one victory, but keep an eye on that decreasing total. At this point, only a total collapse from Clemson would keep it out of the tournament, but a dropping marquee win might shift the seeding.

National Bracketology:

ESPN (2/4):

West Region: (8) Clemson vs. (9) West Virginia in Raleigh

CBS Sports (2/4):

Midwest Region: (7) Clemson vs. (10) San Diego State in Wichita

The Tigers host Georgia Tech to make it seven wins in a row at home on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Top in-state target has Clemson in final schools
