Top Illinois prospect announces Clemson commitment

Top Illinois prospect Asa Thomas announces Clemson commitment

Asa Thomas Forward TigerNet: (3.24) (3.24)

Height: 6-7 Weight: 185 Hometown: Lake Forest, IL (Lake Forest HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#46 , #9 IL #46 , #9 IL Rivals:

#36 SG #36 SG 24/7:

#42 SF, #7 IL #42 SF, #7 IL 6-7185Lake Forest, IL (Lake Forest HS)2023

Three-star 2023 Chicago small forward Asa Thomas announced a commitment to Clemson men's basketball on Thursday.

“I am super thrilled,” Thomas told the Chicago Sun Times. “What Clemson has to offer and the chance to play in the ACC, one of the best conferences in college basketball, is going to be an exciting experience for me and my family. I want to play big-time basketball and that’s the ACC...

“Coach Brownell and the staff are just awesome. The staff and school are a great fit for me. Plus, with coach Donlon having gone to GBN (the Chicago area's Glenbrook North), there was an obvious connection there as well.”

He averaged 17.4 points as a junior with efficiency shooting beyond the arc.

Thomas is Clemson's first pledge for the 2023 group.

Thomas announced a Clemson offer on June 21.

Other offers for Thomas included Iowa, Minnesota, Marquette, Illinois, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech.

Asa Thomas went off for 33 points at the Riverside Brookfield Shootout! Highlights of the 2023 wing @AsaThomas13 pic.twitter.com/kNnhBfAwtc — Fresh Coast Hoops (@FreshCoastHoops) June 26, 2022

Huge Grab for Clemson. Asa Thomas had multiple other offers but committed to Clemson. 6-5 Wing that can shoot the three at a high level. Had a very impressive Junior Season. Looks to have an even larger Senior Season. 7th best player in Illinois the class of 2023 https://t.co/SPkNWOfqEj — Bobby Hessling (@Bobby_hessling3) July 14, 2022

Clemson lands the commitment of Asa Thomas.



6-7 2023 @WolvesILL/@LFBoysHoops wing with a fluid, elevated perimeter stroke and a versatile shot profile. A skillful scorer with deep range. pic.twitter.com/lxGeJHSEzc — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) July 14, 2022