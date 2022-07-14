Top Illinois prospect announces Clemson commitment

CLEMSON RECRUITING
Asa Thomas averaged 17 points per game as a junior.
Asa Thomas averaged 17 points per game as a junior.

Top Illinois prospect Asa Thomas announces Clemson commitment
by - 2022 Jul 14, Thu 13:15
Asa Thomas - Forward
TigerNet: (3.24)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 185   Hometown: Lake Forest, IL (Lake Forest HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#46 , #9 IL
Rivals:
#36 SG
24/7:
#42 SF, #7 IL

Three-star 2023 Chicago small forward Asa Thomas announced a commitment to Clemson men's basketball on Thursday.

“I am super thrilled,” Thomas told the Chicago Sun Times. “What Clemson has to offer and the chance to play in the ACC, one of the best conferences in college basketball, is going to be an exciting experience for me and my family. I want to play big-time basketball and that’s the ACC...

“Coach Brownell and the staff are just awesome. The staff and school are a great fit for me. Plus, with coach Donlon having gone to GBN (the Chicago area's Glenbrook North), there was an obvious connection there as well.”

He averaged 17.4 points as a junior with efficiency shooting beyond the arc.

Thomas is Clemson's first pledge for the 2023 group.

Thomas announced a Clemson offer on June 21.

Other offers for Thomas included Iowa, Minnesota, Marquette, Illinois, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech.

