No. 18 Tigers look for bounce-back versus Queens

No. 18 Clemson men's basketball (9-1) looks to reach double-digits on wins and bounce back from last week's first defeat hosting Queens (6-7) on Friday. Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 6:01 p.m. Ariya Massoudi and Mark Adams will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. Clemson is currently No. 25 in the KenPom ratings, while Queens is 270th. • This marks the first-ever meeting between Clemson and Queens in program history. Clemson is 11-0 against members of the ASUN. • One of the reasons for Clemson’s 9-1 start has been excellence when it comes to assist/turnover ratio. The Tigers have had more assists than turnovers in each of the first 10 games, which has to make head coach and former DePauw University point guard Brad Brownell pleased. Brownell by the way is still seventh in DePauw history in career assists. • Clemson’s streak of 10 consecutive games with more assists than turnovers is the longest for a Clemson team since the 1982-83 season when then Head Coach Bill Foster’s Tigers had a streak of 13 consecutive games. That streak took place from the Jan. 24, 1983 Georgia Tech game through the March 5, 1983 Illinois-Chicago game. • There has been just one other streak of seven games over the last 40 years and that came in 1983-84 when Clemson had a seven-game streak. The Tigers led the nation in assists per game that year with 20.39. • Clemson has 173 assists and 107 turnovers so far this season for a 1.62 ratio. That is ahead of the Clemson single season record of 1.48 set during the 1980-81 season. Clemson is averaging 17.3 assists per game, the most on a per game basis since the 1989-90 Clemson team averaged 17.2 per contest. Clemson stats Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 9/0 2.7 0.7 0.3 7.9 G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 10/10 10.7 2.4 3.3 30.2 G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 10/0 2.7 2.6 2.5 18.4 G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 10/10 9.1 9.7 2.0 25.5 F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 6/3 2.8 2.5 0.5 13.5 F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 10/0 6.6 4.4 0.8 16.6 G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 10/10 14.4 3.7 3.5 32.4 G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6 G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 10/7 7.2 2.4 1.0 19.1 C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 10/10 20.2 7.1 2.5 29.0 F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.1 F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 10/0 0.9 1.2 0.4 5.4

