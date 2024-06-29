Another Tiger signs deal to play in NBA Summer League

Girard has signed with the Toronto Raptors after a prolific college career in Syracuse and Clemson.

Girard was honorable mention All-ACC with 15.1 points and 2.9 assists per game last season in Clemson's Elite Eight run, knocking down 41.3% of 3-pointers and 93.5% of free throws.

He scored 2,196 points over five seasons at the college level, sinking 402 3-pointers.

The Raptors open play in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 13 against Oklahoma City at Pavilion (5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET / NBA TV). The Raptors will also face Denver (July 14/9:30 p.m. ET/NBA TV), Utah (July 17/5 p.m. ET/ESPN2) and Miami (July 19/9 p.m. ET/ESPN+ and ESPN3).

The 20th NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games July 12-19, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 22, at 9 p.m. ET. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 20, or Sunday, July 21.

Girard joins PJ Hall as new NBA Tigers this summer after Hall agreed to a guaranteed pro deal with the Denver Nuggets shortly after the NBA draft. He and fellow former All-ACC Clemson forward Hunter Tyson get NBA Summer League action started on July 12 versus the LA Clippers at the Pavilion (10 p.m. ET/NBA TV).