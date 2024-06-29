Another Tiger signs deal to play in NBA Summer League

|
Joe Girard III signs deal to play in NBA Summer League
Former Clemson guard
Joseph Girard III will be playing in the NBA Summer League.
Girard has signed with the Toronto Raptors after a prolific college career in Syracuse and Clemson. Girard was honorable mention All-ACC with 15.1 points and 2.9 assists per game last season in Clemson's Elite Eight run, knocking down 41.3% of 3-pointers and 93.5% of free throws. He scored 2,196 points over five seasons at the college level, sinking 402 3-pointers. The Raptors open play in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 13 against Oklahoma City at Pavilion (5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET / NBA TV). The Raptors will also face Denver (July 14/9:30 p.m. ET/NBA TV), Utah (July 17/5 p.m. ET/ESPN2) and Miami (July 19/9 p.m. ET/ESPN+ and ESPN3). The 20th NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games July 12-19, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 22, at 9 p.m. ET. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 20, or Sunday, July 21. Girard joins PJ Hall as new NBA Tigers this summer after Hall agreed to a guaranteed pro deal with the Denver Nuggets shortly after the NBA draft. He and fellow former All-ACC Clemson forward Hunter Tyson get NBA Summer League action started on July 12 versus the LA Clippers at the Pavilion (10 p.m. ET/NBA TV). Blessed! 🙏🏻💜 https://t.co/zBxFoE4Zq8
Blessed! 🙏🏻💜 https://t.co/zBxFoE4Zq8— Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) June 28, 2024
