Former Tiger named to 2025 SoCal Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Former Tiger Elden Campbell named to 2025 SoCal Basketball Hall of Fame Class

CLEMSON, S.C. — Elden Campbell (Los Angeles, Calif./Morningside) has been selected for the 2025 class of the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF). He will be honored in Anaheim, Calif. on Sunday, May 4, 2025. “Elden was an obvious choice of the committee from his outstanding high school, college and pro careers, then coming back to Southern California to play the first nine years of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Mike Gallups, President of the SCBBHOF. “We are proud to honor him for his well deserving basketball career.” 2025 SCBBHOF HONOREES: John Block, Elden Campbell, Austin Croshere, Jasmine Dixon, Michelle Greco, Darrall Imhoff, Jason Kapono, Harvey Kitani, Mike LeDuc, Kim Maddox, Cherie Nelson, Jacque Vaughn, Lifetime: Violet Palmer Campbell (1986-90) is Clemson’s all-time leading scorer with 1,880 points, seventh in rebounding (836) and second in blocks (354). When he graduated, he was the winningest player in Clemson history at the time with 84 wins. He was a three-time All-ACC honoree during his career: First Team All-ACC in 1989-90, Second Team in 1988-89 and Third Team in 1987-88. Campbell was Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press, UPI and Sporting News in 1989-90, a season that saw Clemson finish 24-8 and advance to the NCAA Sweet 16. He was the leading scorer that season for Clemson’s ACC Regular Season Championship team, the only ACC championship team in school history. He was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2000. Following his collegiate career, Campbell was a first round draft choice of the Los Angeles Lakers (27th overall). He spent nine years with the Lakers, five with the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, one with the Seattle Supersonics, two with the Detroit Pistons, and one with the New Jersey Nets. Campbell won an NBA Championship as a member of the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons. They knocked off the franchise that drafted him in five games (Lakers). In 18 NBA seasons, Campbell compiled 10,805 points, 6,116 rebounds, 1,602 blocks, 1,199 assists and 702 steals.