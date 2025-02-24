sports_basketball
Clemson's efficient offense is among the nation's best right now. (Photo: Jeome Miron / Imagn Images)
Clemson vaults up AP Top 25
Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Monday marked another jump up the AP Top 25 for Clemson men’s basketball.

The Tigers vaulted five spots to No. 13 this week.

Clemson (22-5, 14-2 ACC) notched a fourth NCAA NET rating Quad 1 win of the season with the 79-69 victory at SMU, a game not as close as the final score even appears. Brad Brownell’s Tigers have 11 wins over Q1/Q2 teams now and moved up to No. 22 in the NET rankings overall over the weekend.

Clemson is up to No. 19 in the KenPom ratings, with an eye-popping No. 16 offensive efficiency rating and No. 26 defensive rating against an adjusted tempo of No. 346 overall.

The Tigers are 16th now in the ESPN BPI metric with a 16th-rated offense.

Clemson moved up three spots to No. 14 in the Coaches Poll this week.

Clemson and Louisville both sit a game back in the ACC standings of Duke (24-3, 15-1). The Tigers return to action with a double game week of hosting Notre Dame Wednesday (7 p.m.) and traveling to Virginia Saturday (noon).

AP poll - 2/24

1. Auburn (60)
2. Duke
3. Florida
4. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. St. John's
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa State
10. Texas Tech
11. Wisconsin
12. Texas A&M
13. Clemson
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Maryland
17. Kentucky
18. Memphis
19. Louisville
20. Purdue
21. Marquette
22. Arizona
23. St. Mary's
24. Mississippi State
25. BYU

Others receiving votes:

Creighton 53, Mississippi 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, Gonzaga 3, High Point 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah St. 1, Yale 1.

