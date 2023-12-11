Clemson vaults up AP Poll, more rankings

Clemson men’s basketball continued its rise in the polls on Monday. The Tigers jumped to No. 13 from No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 after improving to 9-0 by defeating unbeatens going into the games last week with South Carolina and TCU (in Toronto, Canada). Clemson left Saturday’s neutral site win over the Horned Frogs with a fifth victory away from home, which was tied for second in the nation and best among Power 5 conference teams. Multiple outlets and metrics like the Tigers, one of seven undefeated teams left in Division I, even more than the traditional polls. The NCAA’s NET resume tool has Brad Brownell’s group up to No. 13, and the Tigers have been at No. 1 over the last week in a formerly major NCAA Tournament metric with the RPI. NCAA.com’s Andy Katz has Clemson up to No. 7, FOX Sports’ John Fanta has Clemson at No. 8 and both CBS Sports and ESPN have Clemson at No. 14. ESPN’s metrics have the Tigers at No. 1 in strength of record and No. 35 in strength of schedule. Clemson is 4-0 versus NET Quadrant 1 teams already. The Tigers had four Q1 wins all of last season (4-4). Clemson returns to action at Memphis on Saturday (3 p.m./ESPN+). AP Top 25 1. Arizona (62 1st votes) 2. Kansas 3. Purdue 4. Houston (1) 5. UConn 6. Baylor 7. Marquette 8. Creighton 9. UNC 10. Gonzaga 11. Oklahoma 12. Tennessee 13. Clemson 14. Kentucky 15. Florida Atlantic 16. Illinois 17. Colorado State 18. BYU 19. Texas 20. James Madison 21. Duke 22. Virginia 23. Wisconsin 24. Miami 25. Northwestern OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph's 1. 🚨 NEW #Power36 from @TheAndyKatz 👇



📰: https://t.co/4nA4Fpm7XU pic.twitter.com/0p9ONHViqy — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 11, 2023 Here’s my top 25 for this week. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/Y7Zu7wedbg — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) December 11, 2023 Some Clemson basketball rankings as we start the week. #1 RPI, #13 in NET, #9 strength of schedule, tied for 2nd in wins away from home, tied for first with Purdue in NET quad 1 wins. One of 7 unbeaten teams in the nation. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 11, 2023 Clemson jumps from 24 to 13 in AP college basketball poll, 20 to 11 in Coaches poll. The 11 spot jump in AP poll is largest improvement from one poll to the next in Clemson history. Previous was 8 spots improvement in 86-87, 96-97 and 08-09. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 11, 2023

