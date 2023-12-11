CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Ian Schieffelin has played an integral role in Clemson's 9-0 start. (Photo: John Sokolowski / USATODAY)
Clemson vaults up AP Poll, more rankings
Clemson men’s basketball continued its rise in the polls on Monday.

The Tigers jumped to No. 13 from No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 after improving to 9-0 by defeating unbeatens going into the games last week with South Carolina and TCU (in Toronto, Canada).

Clemson left Saturday’s neutral site win over the Horned Frogs with a fifth victory away from home, which was tied for second in the nation and best among Power 5 conference teams.

Multiple outlets and metrics like the Tigers, one of seven undefeated teams left in Division I, even more than the traditional polls.

The NCAA’s NET resume tool has Brad Brownell’s group up to No. 13, and the Tigers have been at No. 1 over the last week in a formerly major NCAA Tournament metric with the RPI.

NCAA.com’s Andy Katz has Clemson up to No. 7, FOX Sports’ John Fanta has Clemson at No. 8 and both CBS Sports and ESPN have Clemson at No. 14.

ESPN’s metrics have the Tigers at No. 1 in strength of record and No. 35 in strength of schedule.

Clemson is 4-0 versus NET Quadrant 1 teams already. The Tigers had four Q1 wins all of last season (4-4).

Clemson returns to action at Memphis on Saturday (3 p.m./ESPN+).

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (62 1st votes)

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Houston (1)

5. UConn

6. Baylor

7. Marquette

8. Creighton

9. UNC

10. Gonzaga

11. Oklahoma

12. Tennessee

13. Clemson

14. Kentucky

15. Florida Atlantic

16. Illinois

17. Colorado State

18. BYU

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Wisconsin

24. Miami

25. Northwestern

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph's 1.

