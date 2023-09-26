Clemson men's basketball ACC schedule released

CU Athletic Communications by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are still available by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com. Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, and the full 2023-24 slate can be viewed in its entirety here. During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens on the road at Pittsburgh and heads to Miami (Fla.) just after the New Year. The ACC home opener comes on Jan. 6 against North Carolina. 2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule DATE OPPONENT TIME TV Dec. 3 @Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACCN Jan. 3 @Miami (Fla.) 8 p.m. ESPN Jan. 6 North Carolina TBD ESPN/2/U Jan. 10 @Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U Jan. 13 Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN Jan. 16 Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACCN Jan. 20 @Florida State 4 p.m. ACCN Jan. 27 @Duke 4 p.m. ESPN Jan. 30 Louisville 9 p.m. ACCN Feb. 3 Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN/2 Feb. 6 @North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U Feb. 10 @Syracuse 12 p.m. ESPN/2 Feb. 14 Miami (Fla.) 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U Feb. 17 NC State 7:45 p.m. The CW Feb. 21 @Georgia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN Feb. 24 Florida State 7:45 p.m. The CW Feb. 27 Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN March 2 @ Notre Dame 7:45 p.m. The CW March 5 Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U March 9 @ Wake Forest 6 p.m. ACCN

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now