CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson's ACC schedule is out now.
Clemson's ACC schedule is out now.

Clemson men's basketball ACC schedule released
by - 2023 Sep 26 20:07

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are still available by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com.

Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, and the full 2023-24 slate can be viewed in its entirety here.

During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens on the road at Pittsburgh and heads to Miami (Fla.) just after the New Year. The ACC home opener comes on Jan. 6 against North Carolina.

2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV

Dec. 3 @Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 3 @Miami (Fla.) 8 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 6 North Carolina TBD ESPN/2/U

Jan. 10 @Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 13 Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 16 Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 20 @Florida State 4 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 27 @Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 30 Louisville 9 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 3 Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 6 @North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 10 @Syracuse 12 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 14 Miami (Fla.) 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 17 NC State 7:45 p.m. The CW

Feb. 21 @Georgia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 24 Florida State 7:45 p.m. The CW

Feb. 27 Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN

March 2 @ Notre Dame 7:45 p.m. The CW

March 5 Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

March 9 @ Wake Forest 6 p.m. ACCN

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson men's basketball ACC schedule released
Clemson men's basketball ACC schedule released
Former Clemson standout named Charlotte Hornets analyst
Former Clemson standout named Charlotte Hornets analyst
Upcoming ACC Football schedule and notes
Upcoming ACC Football schedule and notes
PHOTO GALLERY: Recruits at Clemson vs FSU
PHOTO GALLERY: Recruits at Clemson vs FSU
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week