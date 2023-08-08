CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson is set to play at Memphis this season and the AAC's Tigers will come to Clemson next season.
Clemson, Memphis announce home-and-home series
by - 2023 Aug 8, Tue 15:06

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball has scheduled a home-and-home series with Memphis. The Tigers will play at Memphis this season on Dec. 16 at FedExForum. Memphis will return to Littlejohn Coliseum during the 2024-25 season.

The two schools have never met in program history.

In 2022-23, Memphis finished with a 26-9 overall record, including a 13-5 mark in American Athletic Conference play. The Tigers advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament and lost to Florida Atlantic 66-65 in the first round.

